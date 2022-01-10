Energy Alert
Record fatal crash numbers have citizens concerned

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The fatal car crash numbers in Arkansas have increased twenty-five percent over the past two years.

Arkansas saw a record of 650 fatal car crashes in 2021. Up 50 from 2020 and 150 from 2019.

Biggers native Joy Johnson knows the importance of safe driving firsthand. She has lost 3 relatives in fatal car crashes and stresses it needs to stop.

“It’s really sad to see, and it doesn’t have to be icy on the roads for this to happen,” said Johnson. “It’s an accident that’s what all of these are, and it’s up to us as drivers to prevent them.”

One extremely dangerous spot in Pocahontas Johnson points to is a nine-mile stretch through Biggers on Highway 67.

“Yeah, that particular stretch of road has always been dangerous,” said Bell. “I worked here for 20 years before with the state police, and that was our primary focus traffic enforcement.”

Sheriff Bell points to distracted driving as the cause for a lot of these crashes and begs people to stay focused while on the road.

“That’s the biggest thing that we see, is the cell phone usage has tripled in the past few years than in previous years,” said Bell.

Joy Johnson said she hopes that everyone can see these numbers and make a change to keep the roads safe.

