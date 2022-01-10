Energy Alert
Report: Arkansas is 7th worst state to raise a family

When it comes to raising a family, Arkansas ranks poorly for its separation and divorce rate,...
When it comes to raising a family, Arkansas ranks poorly for its separation and divorce rate, infant-mortality rate, and median annual family income.(KAIT)
By Jorge Quiquivix
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - When it comes to raising a family, Arkansas ranks poorly for its separation and divorce rate, infant-mortality rate, and median annual family income.

According to WalletHub’s report on 2022′s Best & Worst States to Raise a Family, Arkansas ranked 7th among the worst states.

Worst states to raise a family

  1. Mississippi
  2. New Mexico
  3. Louisiana
  4. South Carolina
  5. Oklahoma
  6. West Virginia
  7. Arkansas
  8. Alabama
  9. Nevada
  10. Georgia
Source: WalletHub

The report looked at 51 key factors and you can tell why Arkansas received a terrible ranking.

  • 27th – % of Families with Young Children
  • 19th – Child-Care Costs (Adjusted for Median Family Income)
  • 40th – Infant-Mortality Rate
  • 42nd – Median Annual Family Income (Adjusted for Cost of Living)
  • 46th – Violent Crimes per Capita
  • 45th – % of Families in Poverty
  • 18th – Unemployment Rate
  • 45th – Separation & Divorce Rate
  • 43rd – Percentage of Residents Aged 12+ Who Are Fully Vaccinated

However, the report found that our neighbors to the north had it much better. It ranked Missouri as the 28th best state to raise a family.

To read the full report, click here.

