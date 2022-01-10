Report: Arkansas is 7th worst state to raise a family

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - When it comes to raising a family, Arkansas ranks poorly for its separation and divorce rate, infant-mortality rate, and median annual family income.

According to WalletHub’s report on 2022′s Best & Worst States to Raise a Family, Arkansas ranked 7th among the worst states.

Worst states to raise a family

Mississippi New Mexico Louisiana South Carolina Oklahoma West Virginia Arkansas Alabama Nevada Georgia

The report looked at 51 key factors and you can tell why Arkansas received a terrible ranking.

27th – % of Families with Young Children

19th – Child-Care Costs (Adjusted for Median Family Income)

40th – Infant-Mortality Rate

42nd – Median Annual Family Income (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

46th – Violent Crimes per Capita

45th – % of Families in Poverty

18th – Unemployment Rate

45th – Separation & Divorce Rate

43rd – Percentage of Residents Aged 12+ Who Are Fully Vaccinated

However, the report found that our neighbors to the north had it much better. It ranked Missouri as the 28th best state to raise a family.

To read the full report, click here.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.