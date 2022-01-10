Report: Arkansas is 7th worst state to raise a family
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - When it comes to raising a family, Arkansas ranks poorly for its separation and divorce rate, infant-mortality rate, and median annual family income.
According to WalletHub’s report on 2022′s Best & Worst States to Raise a Family, Arkansas ranked 7th among the worst states.
Worst states to raise a family
- Mississippi
- New Mexico
- Louisiana
- South Carolina
- Oklahoma
- West Virginia
- Arkansas
- Alabama
- Nevada
- Georgia
The report looked at 51 key factors and you can tell why Arkansas received a terrible ranking.
- 27th – % of Families with Young Children
- 19th – Child-Care Costs (Adjusted for Median Family Income)
- 40th – Infant-Mortality Rate
- 42nd – Median Annual Family Income (Adjusted for Cost of Living)
- 46th – Violent Crimes per Capita
- 45th – % of Families in Poverty
- 18th – Unemployment Rate
- 45th – Separation & Divorce Rate
- 43rd – Percentage of Residents Aged 12+ Who Are Fully Vaccinated
However, the report found that our neighbors to the north had it much better. It ranked Missouri as the 28th best state to raise a family.
To read the full report, click here.
Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.