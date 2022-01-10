Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Quiet but Chilly Week

January 10th, 2022
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s COLD with morning lows in the teens and 20s areawide. With lots of sunshine, we should warm into the 40s by the afternoon. North breeze keeps it feeling cold all day. By the middle of the week, temperatures get a little warmer rising into the 50s. Overnight temperatures stay close to freezing but stay more above than below. Rain chances creep up a little late Friday into Saturday, but the chances are not that great. Enjoy a much needed quiet week of Arkansas weather.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Craighead County deputies are investigating a shooting Saturday afternoon in the county and one...
One in custody in Craighead County shooting
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Alex Heard's obituary at his Celebration of Life
Community celebrates life of one of the first Black officers in Blytheville
A fire in the Bronx injured dozens on Sunday.
Bronx apartment fire kills 19, including 9 children

Latest News

Zach's Monday Morning Forecast (1/10)
Zach's Monday Morning Forecast (1/10)
Zach's Monday morning forecast
Zach's Monday morning forecast
Ryan's Sunday Evening Update (1/9/2021)
Ryan's Sunday Evening Update (1/9/2021)
Amanda Adams and her puppy, Sadie, live on the street in Downtown Jonesboro.
Jonesboro’s homeless endure winter storm