Quiet but Chilly Week

It’s COLD with morning lows in the teens and 20s areawide. With lots of sunshine, we should warm into the 40s by the afternoon. North breeze keeps it feeling cold all day. By the middle of the week, temperatures get a little warmer rising into the 50s. Overnight temperatures stay close to freezing but stay more above than below. Rain chances creep up a little late Friday into Saturday, but the chances are not that great. Enjoy a much needed quiet week of Arkansas weather.

