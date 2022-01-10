Woman killed in single-car crash

SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman died after the car she was riding in skidded across the road and overturned.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash at 10:50 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, on State Highway 167 north of Evening Shade in Sharp County.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, 32-year-old Paul K. Scott, Jr. of Thayer, Mo., was southbound when his 2006 Honda Civic lost traction on the wet roadway.

The car crossed the northbound lane before leaving the road. It then struck several trees before overturning, the report stated.

His passenger, 30-year-old Angela S. Richardson of Salem, Illinois, was taken to UAMS in Little Rock where she later died.

Scott was taken to White River Medical Center in Batesville for treatment of his injuries.

According to the report, it was raining and the road was wet at the time of the crash.

