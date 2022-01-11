Energy Alert
A-State forward Norchad Omier earns SBC Player of the Week honors for the 3rd time this season

Norchad Omier had 18 pts & 11 reb Saturday as Arkansas State beat Georgia Southern.
Norchad Omier had 18 pts & 11 reb Saturday as Arkansas State beat Georgia Southern.
By A-State Athletics
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Averaging 26.5 points, 14.0 rebounds and 3.5 blocks last week, Arkansas State forward Norchad Omier has been tabbed Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday.

Earning his third weekly honor in the last four weeks, Omier shot a combined 72.4 percent (21-29) from the field and knocked down 84.6 percent (11-13) at the stripe. He scored 29 points and pulled in 17 rebounds Thursday at Louisiana, the first opposing player to have at least those numbers against the Ragin’ Cajuns since at least 2010-11. He was 11-of-14 from the field and 7-of-8 at the line while adding three blocks at the Cajundome.

Omier followed up that stellar performance with 24 points and 11 rebounds at ULM Saturday. He was 10-of-15 from the field and 4-of-5 at the charity stripe while logging a career-high 39 minutes. He added four blocks, his fourth outing in the last five games with three or more blocks.

With the two double-doubles last week, Omier has five consecutive double-doubles and 10 for the season. He is the NCAA Division I active career leader in rebound average at 11.7 rebounds per game and ranks top-10 nationally in double-doubles (4th), field-goal percentage (4th), total rebounds (5th) and rebounds per game (8th).

Omier is first A-State player to earn the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week honor three times in one season since Ty Cockfield in the 2018-19 season. This is the 21st time in Sun Belt Conference history (since 1977-78) a player has earned SBC Player of the Week three times in one season, first since the 2019-20 season.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

