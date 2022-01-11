Airport sees record growth, eyeing expansion

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The Pocahontas Municipal Airport held its first monthly meeting for 2022 on Monday, Jan. 10. In that meeting, they discussed the unprecedented growth and what that means for the community.

Since 2010, the airport has seen a 164% increase in traffic, while fuel sales are up an astounding 14,000%.

Airport Commission Chair Danny Ellis said their passion for creating an experience for customers is the foundation for that growth.

“We’ve tried to go back to the old school (ways),” Ellis said. “We try to use service every way we can to keep service a big part of the Pocahontas airport.”

The Pocahontas Municipal Airport has seen exponential growth in the past decade. They’re meeting today to discuss their plans moving forward. pic.twitter.com/8hZo187VNe — Chase Gage KAIT (@ChaseGageKAIT8) January 10, 2022

When pilots arrive at the Pocahontas airport, they’ve got quite an experience to look forward to.

The new terminal has a pilot’s lounge, a sleeping room, and hospitality vehicles for pilots to use between flights.

“We focus on the customer. When the customer comes here, they’re happy,” Airport Manager Randy Gilless said.

Now the airport is setting its sights on a bright future. With an excess of revenue, plans to build a new hangar are in the works.

Ellis said the expansion is needed to keep the growth going.

Their goal is to make Pocahontas a destination airport for pilots, and they’re moving in that direction with every incoming flight.

