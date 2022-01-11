Energy Alert
ARDOT reduces speed limit on Johnson Avenue and Highway 18

By Monae Stevens
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Frequent drivers on Johnson Avenue and Highway 18 might notice a little change this week.

As of Monday, Jan. 10, the Arkansas Department of Transportation has reduced the speed limit for both roads.

According to District 10 Engineer Brad Smithee, the change comes after the city asked ARDOT to survey the roads.

Highway 18 will be reduced from 50 mph to 40 mph from Commerce Drive to Moore Road, while Johnson Avenue will be reduced from 45 mph to 35 mph.

Residents who live near Johnson Avenue said the speed limit change was long overdue.

“People are riding bikes, people are walking, people are on wheelchairs, people are carrying groceries and walking,” Jerry Walker said. “Drivers are sometimes trying to get to where they’re trying to get to and not paying attention.”

Walker rides a bicycle on Johnson Avenue daily. He mentioned the road can be more dangerous at night.

Jonesboro resident Karen Johnston said 45 mph was too high for an area where many pedestrians cross the streets every day.

“There have been too many wrecks around here from people going fast,” Johnston said.

Johnston says with people now driving at 35 mph instead of 45, that will make it easier for them to react if an issue suddenly arises.

“If you see a bike that’s around there it makes it a lot better for them,” Johnston said.

