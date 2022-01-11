Energy Alert
Arkansas health experts explain COVID myths

By Imani Williams
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Grim Milestone passed.

More than 61 million COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the United States.

It comes as the omicron variant surges.

As we deal with this state of calamity, a record number of children are hospitalized with the virus.

Health officials are begging schools to help stop the spread.

Doctors want kids to mask up in class, which is a controversial idea across the country.

After a long break, students are back in the classroom, and so are the germs that kids usually spread among each other.

“We have some communities that as much as 4 percent of the community has been newly infected in just the recent days,” said Dr. Joe Thompson, President, and CEO of the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement.

As germs spread, COVID cases rise. School district leaders are faced with making decisions to keep their students safe.

You’ve probably seen the reports --- masks don’t work, or they aren’t effective in the classroom.

The New York Post recently reported on a study done by the UK Department of Education that showed masks in school do not significantly lower the risk of the virus.

I spoke with Thompson, and he busted that myth.

Of the 226 districts 61 districts have 50 to 99 new known infections per 10,000 residents (red...
Of the 226 districts 61 districts have 50 to 99 new known infections per 10,000 residents (red on ACHI’s map), 10 districts have 100 to 199 new known infections per 10,000 residents (purple), and 55 districts have 200 or more new known infections per 10,000 residents (pink).(KAIT)

“Schools are where kids come together from different families and congregate. They’ve always been a good spreading place for germs and viruses,” said Thompson.

ACHI urged short-term actions like all school districts putting masks back in place, adding virtual learning to some districts, and sheltering in place for the most vulnerable to the virus.

“None of our kids have seen it before. Their immune system doesn’t register it,” said Thompson. “You know, the Omicron virus is both much more infectious, and it is affecting younger and younger adults and kids.”

According to ACHI, 97% of the state’s school districts have high COVID infection rates.

These rates are why the Center is calling on district leaders to make short-term changes to slow the spread of the virus.

Thompson said masks in schools work and are important to keep students learning. Ramping up the defense for the next few weeks is crucial.

According to data from ACHI, these Region 8 areas are in pink on the above map.

  • Nettleton – over 4.9% of local community infected
  • Brookland, – over 4.2% of local community infected
  • Jonesboro, – over 4.1% of local community infected
  • Trumann, – over 3.9% of local community infected
  • Paragould – over 3% of local community infected
  • Bay – over 2.9% of local community infected
  • Westside Consolidated – over 2.9% of local community infected
  • Blytheville – over 2.8% of local community infected
  • Conway – over 2.8% of local community infected
  • Harrisburg – over 2.6% of local community infected
  • East Poinsett County – over 2.4% of local community infected
  • Wynne – over 2% of local community infected

