Arkansas schools following new COVID-19 guidelines

Quarantine and isolation measures have changed
By Chase Gage
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Jan. 6, the Arkansas Department of Education introduced new COVID-19 guidelines for public schools.

These guidelines include updates to quarantine and isolation rules along with new masking rules and recommendations.

“Basically, it just takes the previous guidance for schools and aligns it with the CDC guidance,” Director of Communications at the Arkansas Department of Education Kimberly Mundell said.

Now, schools across Region 8 are implementing those policies. Roland Popejoy, the curriculum specialist at Valley View, said his school is doing just that.

“They released updated guidance that more closely aligns with the CDC requirements for quarantine and isolation, so we are following those updated protocols,” he said.

Included in the changes are new quarantine and isolation measures.

For example, if a child tests positive, they must isolate for five days before returning to school. If they don’t show any symptoms, they can return to school, but they must wear a mask for five days after that.

For a full breakdown, the updated guidance can be found here.

