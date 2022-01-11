Arkansas State guard Keya Patton named Sun Belt Player of the Week

Arkansas State junior guard Keya Patton turned in a record-setting performance in her team’s win against ULM and has been named the Sun Belt Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week.

Patton, an Indianapolis, Ind., native, dropped 30 points off the bench in the Red Wolves’ win against the Warhawks. After scoring 10 points in the first quarter, Patton could not miss in the second quarter, tallying 20 points on a perfect 7-for-7 from the field and 5-of-5 from three-point range. She finished the game 10-of-14 from the floor and 7-of-10 from beyond the arc.

Despite playing fewer minutes in the second half, she impacted the game in other ways, blocking a career-best three shots and grabbing four rebounds. Patton, a transfer from Auburn in her first season in Jonesboro, helped her Arkansas State team to a program-best and arena-record 16 made three-pointers.

Patton became the first Arkansas State player to reach the 30-point plateau since December 2016. She is the fifth Sun Belt player this season to score 30 or more points and the first to do so in a conference game.

