Father, mother, daughter found dead inside Glenwood home

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLENWOOD, Ark. (AP) - The Arkansas State Police are investigating the deaths of three Pike County residents.

According to a Facebook post, on early Sunday afternoon, Jan. 9, a family member discovered the bodies of David Sawyer Claborn, 25, his wife Meredith Claborn, 24, and the couple’s 23-month-old daughter, Sadie Dawn Claborn at the residence.

State police said the bodies have been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine the cause and manner of the deaths.

The incident is currently being investigated, and there is no evidence to lead investigators to search for a suspect in the deaths.

