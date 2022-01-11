Energy Alert
Fire crews respond to Jonesboro apartment complex fire

Bismarck Mobile Home Fire
Bismarck Mobile Home Fire(KFYR)
By Chris Carter
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro fire crews responded to a fire at an apartment complex Monday night.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department, the fire broke out after 9:00 at the Willow Creek Apartments just off Caraway Road. JPD said crews arrived to light smoke coming from one of the apartments.

It is unclear what caused the fire or if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story and this page will be updated as new information comes in.

