Greene County Tech School District enacts mask policy

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Greene County Tech School District is re-enforcing its mask policy as the school has seen a rise in close contacts and positive COVID-19 cases.

According to a Facebook post made by Greene County Tech K-1 Primary on Monday, Jan. 10, the school district had reached its 7% quarantine/positive threshold, which resulted in bringing the mask policy back.

The policy will be followed until the end of Jan. 20.

If quarantine cases drop below 7% within the district, the policy will be removed.

