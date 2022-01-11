Little Rock basketball cancels Thursday and Saturday matchups with Arkansas State

Due to COVID-19 concerns within the Little Rock men’s basketball program, Arkansas State’s home and road games this week against Little Rock that were scheduled for Jan. 13 and Jan. 15, respectively, have been canceled by the Trojans. Due to Little Rock canceling the men’s game that was part of Thursday’s scheduled doubleheader at First National Bank Arena, the A-State women’s contest against Appalachian State will now tip-off at 7:00 p.m. instead of the originally scheduled 5:00 p.m. start time.

Per Sun Belt Conference policy, games that cannot be played due to COVID-19 will be canceled and considered a no-contest and will not be rescheduled. The minimum threshold required to compete is seven (7) student-athletes (scholarship or non-scholarship), plus one full-time coach. If a team meets that minimum threshold, they are required to play. Teams may choose to play with less than the minimum threshold.

Seeding in the Sun Belt Championship will be based on overall conference winning percentage. However, teams will be required to play a minimum of 80% of the average number of conference games played in order to use their overall conference winning percentage for seeding in the conference championship. Teams falling below the 80% threshold will be seeded at the bottom of the championship bracket with overall conference winning percentage, among the teams that fall below the threshold, being used to determine their seed for the tournament.

Single-game tickets purchased for any A-State home basketball games this season that have been canceled may be exchanged for another Red Wolves’ home game of the ticket holder’s choice by contacting the A-State Ticket Office at 870-972-2781. The Arkansas State Athletics Department is evaluating the impact of canceled games on season tickets throughout the remainder of the regular season and will communicate options to season-ticket holders once the final number of canceled home games is known at the conclusion of the season.

