Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Little Rock basketball cancels Thursday and Saturday matchups with Arkansas State

The new Sun Belt Conference logo was revealed in May 2020.
The new Sun Belt Conference logo was revealed in May 2020.(Source: Sun Belt Conference)
By A-State Athletics
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Due to COVID-19 concerns within the Little Rock men’s basketball program, Arkansas State’s home and road games this week against Little Rock that were scheduled for Jan. 13 and Jan. 15, respectively, have been canceled by the Trojans.  Due to Little Rock canceling the men’s game that was part of Thursday’s scheduled doubleheader at First National Bank Arena, the A-State women’s contest against Appalachian State will now tip-off at 7:00 p.m. instead of the originally scheduled 5:00 p.m. start time.

Per Sun Belt Conference policy, games that cannot be played due to COVID-19 will be canceled and considered a no-contest and will not be rescheduled. The minimum threshold required to compete is seven (7) student-athletes (scholarship or non-scholarship), plus one full-time coach. If a team meets that minimum threshold, they are required to play. Teams may choose to play with less than the minimum threshold.

Seeding in the Sun Belt Championship will be based on overall conference winning percentage. However, teams will be required to play a minimum of 80% of the average number of conference games played in order to use their overall conference winning percentage for seeding in the conference championship. Teams falling below the 80% threshold will be seeded at the bottom of the championship bracket with overall conference winning percentage, among the teams that fall below the threshold, being used to determine their seed for the tournament.

Single-game tickets purchased for any A-State home basketball games this season that have been canceled may be exchanged for another Red Wolves’ home game of the ticket holder’s choice by contacting the A-State Ticket Office at 870-972-2781.  The Arkansas State Athletics Department is evaluating the impact of canceled games on season tickets throughout the remainder of the regular season and will communicate options to season-ticket holders once the final number of canceled home games is known at the conclusion of the season.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews raced the clock Monday to rescue a person trapped inside a Randolph County...
Man trapped in grain bin rescued
.A woman died after the car she was riding in skidded across the road and overturned.
Woman killed in single-car crash
An 18-year-old in New Mexico is facing charges after police said she admitted to putting her...
Newborn found 6 hours after being thrown in dumpster, police say
Father, mother, daughter found dead inside Glenwood home
Arkansas State Police shut down Interstate 55 Monday morning after a semi-truck overturned,...
Overturned truck shuts down Interstate 55

Latest News

Arkansas State interim women's basketball coach
Red Wolves Raw: Destinee Rogers 1/11/22 zoom press conference
Norchad Omier had 18 pts & 11 reb Saturday as Arkansas State beat Georgia Southern.
A-State forward Norchad Omier earns SBC Player of the Week honors for the 3rd time this season
Keya Patton dropped 30 points Saturday as Arkansas State beat ULM 98-70.
Arkansas State guard Keya Patton named Sun Belt Player of the Week
Arkansas football ranked #21 in final AP Top 25