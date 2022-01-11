Energy Alert
Man gets jail time for sexually assaulting girl

Judge Melissa Richardson sentenced 37-year-old Justin Delaine Friend of Paragould to 90 days in...
Judge Melissa Richardson sentenced 37-year-old Justin Delaine Friend of Paragould to 90 days in the Greene County Jail and 96 months’ probation after he pleaded guilty on Jan. 10 to second-degree sexual assault.(Greene Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A man will spend the next three months behind bars after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a girl.

Judge Melissa Richardson sentenced 37-year-old Justin Delaine Friend of Paragould to 90 days in the Greene County Jail and 96 months’ probation after he pleaded guilty on Jan. 10 to second-degree sexual assault.

Paragould police arrested Friend in July of 2019 after the victim told investigators he “inappropriately touched her and made her perform a sexual act on him,” the affidavit stated.

Initially, investigators charged Friend with rape, a Class Y felony. The charge was later reduced to sexual assault.

In addition to jail time and probation, the judge ordered Friend to pay court costs and register as a sex offender. She also ordered him to have no contact with the victim.

