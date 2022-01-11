Energy Alert
Medical helicopter crashes in suburban Philadelphia

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (AP) — A medical helicopter crashed Tuesday in a residential area of suburban Philadelphia.

There was no initial word on injuries. Insignia on the side of the aircraft indicated it was a medical helicopter.

Aerial television news footage showed helicopter wreckage on the ground near a church at an intersection in Upper Darby’s Drexel Hill neighborhood.

No fire or smoke were visible, but firefighters were working the wreckage, news reports indicated.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

