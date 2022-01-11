Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Minor League Baseball selects first female manager

Rachel Balkovec, 34, confirmed Sunday she has been hired to manage the Tampa Tarpons, a team...
Rachel Balkovec, 34, confirmed Sunday she has been hired to manage the Tampa Tarpons, a team affiliated with the New York Yankees.(Instagram/@DjokerNole)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Minor League Baseball has selected its first female manager.

Rachel Balkovec, 34, confirmed Sunday she has been hired to manage the Tampa Tarpons, a team affiliated with the New York Yankees.

The move comes after the Yankees hired Balkovec in 2019 as the first woman to be a full-time hitting coach in a Major League Baseball organization.

Before that, Balkovec worked with the Houston Astros, St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago White Sox.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews raced the clock Monday to rescue a person trapped inside a Randolph County...
Man trapped in grain bin rescued
Craighead County deputies are investigating a shooting Saturday afternoon in the county and one...
One in custody in Craighead County shooting
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Arkansas State Police shut down Interstate 55 Monday morning after a semi-truck overturned,...
Overturned truck shuts down Interstate 55

Latest News

Man rescued after being trapped in grain bin
Man rescued after being trapped in grain bin
Woman killed in crash in Sharp County
Woman killed in crash in Sharp County
Speed limit on Johnson Ave and Hwy 18 reduced
Speed limit on Johnson Ave and Hwy 18 reduced
Rep. Rick Crawford tests positive for COVID-19
Rep. Rick Crawford tests positive for COVID-19