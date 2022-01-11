Morning house fire claims one life

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - One person died early Tuesday morning when fire swept through their home.

Just after 2:15 a.m. Jan. 11, Pocahontas firefighters responded to a report of a house fire on Finch Trail.

One person died early Tuesday morning when fire swept through their home. (Randolph Co. Sheriff Kevin Bell)

Once the fire was out, investigators recovered a body from the charred home.

Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell said the remains have been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock for positive identification and to determine the cause of death.

Deputies cordoned off the area Tuesday to search for clues into the fire’s cause and origin.

Bell said foul play is not suspected.

