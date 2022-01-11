NEA HS Basketball scoreboard (1/10/22)
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 11:58 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Monday night featured more conference games around Northeast Arkansas.
Westside 68, Valley View 66 (Boys)
Southside 47, Trumann 35 (Boys)
Pocahontas 62, Highland 50 (Boys)
Blytheville 47, Brookland 36 (Boys)
Piggott 60, Rivercrest 22 (Girls)
BIC 48, Cross County 39 (Girls)
Armorel 45, Marked Tree 30 (Girls)
