Pocahontas playhouse announces 2022 slate

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The Downtown Playhouse in Pocahontas released the dates for their upcoming 2022 season, and they’re looking forward to a year full of fun.

The Playhouse closed in March of 2020 due to COVID and didn’t reopen until June of 2021. Theater General Manager Kelly Grooms said he was blown away by the support last year and hopes to continue that momentum.

“After such a hiatus it was absolutely heartwarming to see all of the familiar faces from northeast Arkansas. We are so appreciative of our crowd, of our region, and are looking forward to a full season of normalcy and good times here at the Downtown Playhouse,” he said.

Grooms said most crowds were around 85 percent of capacity last year, but he hopes to get closer to sold-out shows if the pandemic allows.

There is currently no mask requirement to attend shows. Work on their first production, Our Town, starts on Jan. 17.

For the Downtown Playhouse’s full schedule, you can visit their website.

