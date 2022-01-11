Energy Alert
Record-holding kicker Blake Grupe enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Blake Grupe kicked a game winning field goal Saturday as Arkansas State beat ULM 27-24.
Blake Grupe kicked a game winning field goal Saturday as Arkansas State beat ULM 27-24.(Source: KAIT)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas State football record-holder could be playing elsewhere next season. Longtime Arkansas State kicker Blake Grupe announced he is entering the transfer portal.

Grupe hit a career-high 20 field goals this season, breaking the record for most field goals and most points scored in A-State history.

In his career, the Missouri native has hit 64 field goals, connecting on 74 percent of his attempts.

He’s the 11th Arkansas State player currently in the transfer portal.

