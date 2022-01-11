Record-holding kicker Blake Grupe enters NCAA Transfer Portal

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas State football record-holder could be playing elsewhere next season. Longtime Arkansas State kicker Blake Grupe announced he is entering the transfer portal.

Thank you A-State Nation! Excited to see what the future holds. #WolvesUp pic.twitter.com/leHZspgArU — Blake Grupe (@blakegrupe) January 10, 2022

Grupe hit a career-high 20 field goals this season, breaking the record for most field goals and most points scored in A-State history.

In his career, the Missouri native has hit 64 field goals, connecting on 74 percent of his attempts.

He’s the 11th Arkansas State player currently in the transfer portal.

