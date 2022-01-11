Energy Alert
Rector & Southside are the Hot Shots of the Week (1/3/22 - 1/7/22)

Fast Break Friday Night airs Friday nights at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and the Region 8 News...
Fast Break Friday Night airs Friday nights at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and the Region 8 News app.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s time to announce the Hot Shots of the Week. 3,004 votes were cast on the KAIT8.com sports page.

Boys Winner: Rector

Rector beats Jonesboro in the boys ballot by 13 votes. With less than a minute left, Kameron Jones hits the game-winner in the Kell Classic semifinals. Rector beat Tuckerman 59-58 on Friday. Jones would hit game-winning free throws on Saturday as the Cougars won it all in Swifton. Rector is 15-5 this season.

Girls Winner: Southside

Southside beats Melbourne in the girls ballot by 1,629 votes. Olivia Allen brings down the rebound, she’ll go coast to coast for 2. The Lady Southerners beat Westside on January 4th. Southside is 16-1 this season.

