Red Wolves Raw: Basketball zoom press conferences (1/11/22)

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State basketball met the press Tuesday morning. Mike Balado & Destinee Rogers held zoom press conferences

11-4 men’s basketball will have to wait until their next Sun Belt game. Little Rock canceled Thursday and Saturday matchups with the Red Wolves.

8-7 women’s basketball finishes their homestand this weekend. The Red Wolves will host Appalachian State Thursday at 7:00pm at First National Bank Arena. Coastal Carolina comes to town Saturday, it’s a 1:00pm tipoff.

Balado and Rogers recapped last week’s performance and more.

