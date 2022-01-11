Several NEA schools bidding to host 2022 state and regional tournaments
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Activities Association announced that the Site Selection Meeting will be held Thursday, January 13th.
Several NEA schools are bidding to host state and regional tournaments in spring and fall sports. You can see the complete list here.
5A State Basketball Tournament
Jonesboro, Lake Hamilton, Jacksonville, Sheridan, Siloam Springs
4A State Basketball Tournament
Blytheville, Farmington, Magnolia
4A East Basketball Regional
Blytheville, Highland, Lonoke, Pulaski Academy
2A State Basketball Tournament
Marmaduke, Melbourne, Rector, White County Central, Eureka Springs, Junction City, Quitman
2A North Basketball Regional
Marmaduke, Rector, Carlisle
2A Central Basketball Regional
Sloan-Hendrix, Salem, Melbourne, White County Central, Quitman
1A State Basketball Tournament
Marked Tree, Clarendon, West Side Greers Ferry, Wonderview, South Conway County
1A 2 Basketball Regional
Marked Tree, Hillcrest, West Side Greers Ferry
5A State Soccer Tournament
Searcy, Hot Springs Lakeside, El Dorado
5A State Baseball Tournament
Marion, Hot Springs Lakeside
4A State Baseball Tournament
Brookland, Nashville
3A State Baseball Tournament
Harding Academy, Valley Springs
1A State Baseball Tournament
Marked Tree, Norfork, Nemo Vista, Ouachita
4A East Baseball Regional
Brookland, Robinson, Lonoke
3A 2 Baseball Regional
Walnut Ridge, Rose Bud
2A Central Baseball Regional
Tuckerman, South Side Bee Branch
1A 2 Baseball Regional
Marked Tree, West Side Greers Ferry
5A State Softball Tournament
Marion, Hot Springs Lakeside
4A State Softball Tournament
Brookland, Nashville
3A State Softball Tournament
Harding Academy, Valley Springs
1A State Softball Tournament
Marked Tree, Norfork, Nemo Vista, Ouachita
4A East Softball Regional
Brookland, Lonoke
3A 2 Softball Regional
Walnut Ridge, Rose Bud
2A Central Softball Regional
Tuckerman, South Side Bee Branch
1A 2 Softball Regional
Marked Tree, West Side Greers Ferry
5A State Volleyball Tournament
Valley View, Jacksonville, Benton, Greenbrier
4A State Volleyball Tournament
Brookland, Mena, Shiloh Christian
Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.