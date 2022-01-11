Several NEA schools bidding to host 2022 state and regional tournaments

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Activities Association announced that the Site Selection Meeting will be held Thursday, January 13th.

Several NEA schools are bidding to host state and regional tournaments in spring and fall sports. You can see the complete list here.

5A State Basketball Tournament

Jonesboro, Lake Hamilton, Jacksonville, Sheridan, Siloam Springs

4A State Basketball Tournament

Blytheville, Farmington, Magnolia

4A East Basketball Regional

Blytheville, Highland, Lonoke, Pulaski Academy

2A State Basketball Tournament

Marmaduke, Melbourne, Rector, White County Central, Eureka Springs, Junction City, Quitman

2A North Basketball Regional

Marmaduke, Rector, Carlisle

2A Central Basketball Regional

Sloan-Hendrix, Salem, Melbourne, White County Central, Quitman

1A State Basketball Tournament

Marked Tree, Clarendon, West Side Greers Ferry, Wonderview, South Conway County

1A 2 Basketball Regional

Marked Tree, Hillcrest, West Side Greers Ferry

5A State Soccer Tournament

Searcy, Hot Springs Lakeside, El Dorado

5A State Baseball Tournament

Marion, Hot Springs Lakeside

4A State Baseball Tournament

Brookland, Nashville

3A State Baseball Tournament

Harding Academy, Valley Springs

1A State Baseball Tournament

Marked Tree, Norfork, Nemo Vista, Ouachita

4A East Baseball Regional

Brookland, Robinson, Lonoke

3A 2 Baseball Regional

Walnut Ridge, Rose Bud

2A Central Baseball Regional

Tuckerman, South Side Bee Branch

1A 2 Baseball Regional

Marked Tree, West Side Greers Ferry

5A State Softball Tournament

Marion, Hot Springs Lakeside

4A State Softball Tournament

Brookland, Nashville

3A State Softball Tournament

Harding Academy, Valley Springs

1A State Softball Tournament

Marked Tree, Norfork, Nemo Vista, Ouachita

4A East Softball Regional

Brookland, Lonoke

3A 2 Softball Regional

Walnut Ridge, Rose Bud

2A Central Softball Regional

Tuckerman, South Side Bee Branch

1A 2 Softball Regional

Marked Tree, West Side Greers Ferry

5A State Volleyball Tournament

Valley View, Jacksonville, Benton, Greenbrier

4A State Volleyball Tournament

Brookland, Mena, Shiloh Christian

