Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Several NEA schools bidding to host 2022 state and regional tournaments

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Activities Association announced that the Site Selection Meeting will be held Thursday, January 13th.

Several NEA schools are bidding to host state and regional tournaments in spring and fall sports. You can see the complete list here.

5A State Basketball Tournament

Jonesboro, Lake Hamilton, Jacksonville, Sheridan, Siloam Springs

4A State Basketball Tournament

Blytheville, Farmington, Magnolia

4A East Basketball Regional

Blytheville, Highland, Lonoke, Pulaski Academy

2A State Basketball Tournament

Marmaduke, Melbourne, Rector, White County Central, Eureka Springs, Junction City, Quitman

2A North Basketball Regional

Marmaduke, Rector, Carlisle

2A Central Basketball Regional

Sloan-Hendrix, Salem, Melbourne, White County Central, Quitman

1A State Basketball Tournament

Marked Tree, Clarendon, West Side Greers Ferry, Wonderview, South Conway County

1A 2 Basketball Regional

Marked Tree, Hillcrest, West Side Greers Ferry

5A State Soccer Tournament

Searcy, Hot Springs Lakeside, El Dorado

5A State Baseball Tournament

Marion, Hot Springs Lakeside

4A State Baseball Tournament

Brookland, Nashville

3A State Baseball Tournament

Harding Academy, Valley Springs

1A State Baseball Tournament

Marked Tree, Norfork, Nemo Vista, Ouachita

4A East Baseball Regional

Brookland, Robinson, Lonoke

3A 2 Baseball Regional

Walnut Ridge, Rose Bud

2A Central Baseball Regional

Tuckerman, South Side Bee Branch

1A 2 Baseball Regional

Marked Tree, West Side Greers Ferry

5A State Softball Tournament

Marion, Hot Springs Lakeside

4A State Softball Tournament

Brookland, Nashville

3A State Softball Tournament

Harding Academy, Valley Springs

1A State Softball Tournament

Marked Tree, Norfork, Nemo Vista, Ouachita

4A East Softball Regional

Brookland, Lonoke

3A 2 Softball Regional

Walnut Ridge, Rose Bud

2A Central Softball Regional

Tuckerman, South Side Bee Branch

1A 2 Softball Regional

Marked Tree, West Side Greers Ferry

5A State Volleyball Tournament

Valley View, Jacksonville, Benton, Greenbrier

4A State Volleyball Tournament

Brookland, Mena, Shiloh Christian

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews raced the clock Monday to rescue a person trapped inside a Randolph County...
Man trapped in grain bin rescued
Craighead County deputies are investigating a shooting Saturday afternoon in the county and one...
One in custody in Craighead County shooting
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
.A woman died after the car she was riding in skidded across the road and overturned.
Woman killed in single-car crash

Latest News

Batesville alum Higginbottom has six points as Missouri women’s basketball falls to Arkansas
Fast Break Friday Night airs Friday nights at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and the Region 8 News...
Vote for the Hot Shots of the Week (1/3/22 - 1/7/22)
Fans can vote for their favorite plays on KAIT8.com
Hot Shots of the Week Nominees (1/3/2022 - 1/7/2022)
Lady Bearkatz beat Marmaduke 67-28.
2022 Kell Classic Championship: Melbourne Girls Coasts to 68-27 Win Over Marmaduke