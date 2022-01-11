Brief Warm-Up Before Winter Weather Threat Saturday

Today and Thursday are looking warm for January! It helps we start above freezing each day giving temperatures a little bit of a bump into the 50s. Sunshine and breezy, southerly winds help too. Clouds start to increase Friday, but we stay dry until later that night. Temperatures try to get down to freezing in spots which would allow some to start to see winter weather by sunrise Saturday. Others may have to wait until early Saturday afternoon for temperatures to drop enough. I think someone sees a decent snow event, especially at higher elevations across northern Arkansas. For most of us, we need the perfect track and the right amount of cold air to get a decent or big snow event. Cold air may arrive quicker towards southern Missouri too. A lot to unpack as we get closer. We’ll be here watching it for you.

