Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Brief Warm-Up Before Winter Weather Threat Saturday

January 12th, 2022
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Today and Thursday are looking warm for January! It helps we start above freezing each day giving temperatures a little bit of a bump into the 50s. Sunshine and breezy, southerly winds help too. Clouds start to increase Friday, but we stay dry until later that night. Temperatures try to get down to freezing in spots which would allow some to start to see winter weather by sunrise Saturday. Others may have to wait until early Saturday afternoon for temperatures to drop enough. I think someone sees a decent snow event, especially at higher elevations across northern Arkansas. For most of us, we need the perfect track and the right amount of cold air to get a decent or big snow event. Cold air may arrive quicker towards southern Missouri too. A lot to unpack as we get closer. We’ll be here watching it for you.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United States Steel Corporation announced Tuesday it will build a new $3 billion steel mill in...
$3 billion steel mill to bring hundreds of jobs to Northeast Arkansas
Father, mother, daughter found dead inside Glenwood home
One person died early Tuesday morning when fire swept through their home.
Morning house fire claims one life
NE Arkansas school districts reporting COVID-19 cases
Judge Melissa Richardson sentenced 37-year-old Justin Delaine Friend of Paragould to 90 days in...
Man gets jail time for sexually assaulting girl

Latest News

Zach's Wednesday morning forecast
Zach's Wednesday morning forecast
Zach's Tuesday Morning Forecast (1/11)
Zach's Tuesday Morning Forecast (1/11)
The December tornado destroyed homes and vehicles in Mayfield, Ky.
Mayfield tornado victims receive free cars
Zach's Monday Morning Forecast (1/10)
Zach's Monday Morning Forecast (1/10)