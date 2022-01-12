Energy Alert
Arkansas reports second flu-related death

Since Sept. 27, the ADH reports 1,992 people have tested positive for influenza.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Influenza has claimed another life in Arkansas.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health’s weekly influenza report released Wednesday, Jan. 12, this is the second flu-related death this season.

Since Sept. 27, the ADH reports 1,992 people have tested positive for influenza.

The ADH said the spread of flu for the week ending Jan. 8 was “moderate.”

While no nursing homes have reported influenza outbreaks this season, last week’s school absenteeism rate due to flu was 9.2 percent.

In the past week, six people have been admitted to Arkansas hospitals with flu-related symptoms.

To read the full report, click here.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

