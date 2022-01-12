Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Ask the Expert: Orkin provides tips on protecting your home from pests

As cold weather sets in, your house can become a shelter for all types of pests.
As cold weather sets in, your house can become a shelter for all types of pests.(Orkin)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Pests might not be at the top of your mind right now, but your house can become a shelter from the cold for all types of pests.

Between bugs and rodents, they can do some costly damage.

As cold weather sets in, your house can become a shelter for all types of pests.
As cold weather sets in, your house can become a shelter for all types of pests.(Orkin)

Our local pest control and home protection experts at Orkin join us live Wednesday to explain what signs to look for and how to best protect your home.

They also explain what’s involved in their free complete home inspection and how you can schedule one.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United States Steel Corporation announced Tuesday it will build a new $3 billion steel mill in...
$3 billion steel mill to bring hundreds of jobs to Northeast Arkansas
Father, mother, daughter found dead inside Glenwood home
One person died early Tuesday morning when fire swept through their home.
Morning house fire claims one life
NE Arkansas school districts reporting COVID-19 cases
Judge Melissa Richardson sentenced 37-year-old Justin Delaine Friend of Paragould to 90 days in...
Man gets jail time for sexually assaulting girl

Latest News

New steel mill could have a major economic impact on the region
New steel mill bringing hundreds of jobs to the region
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
United States Steel Corporation announced Tuesday it will build a new $3 billion steel mill in...
$3 billion steel mill to bring hundreds of jobs to Northeast Arkansas
Gas prices in Arkansas remain virtually unchanged while the rest of the country saw the cost of...
Little change in Arkansas gas prices