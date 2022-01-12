Energy Alert
Batesville Boy Scout honors dad with flag

By Karesse Clemons
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 7:30 PM CST
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Sometimes, honoring a loved one is just as simple as going back to what that loved one cherished most.

Daniel Latus is a swimmer and Boy Scout, and as part of his Eagle Scout project, he decided to build a flag in his dad’s honor.

Latus referred to his dad as his hero, and doing the project in the manner he did was natural to him.

“This whole project just brought me back to my dad. Flags were almost his favorite things to do,” he said.

Daniel was able to get the money to complete the project himself from organizations and banks throughout the community.

A plaque and flag stand outside the Batesville Community Center, both to serve as a memory of a patriotic man who was beloved by his community.

Now the place that Daniel practices with his swim team is the place where he can always be reminded of his dad.

Daniel was the first person to donate a flag to the city of Batesville. George Latus died in April of 2021.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

