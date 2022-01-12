Energy Alert
Blytheville School District to use AMI days due to lack of substitutes

(KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - As Northeast Arkansas continues to see more cases of Covid-19, another school district is resorting to Alternate Methods of Instruction days.

On Tuesday, Jan. 11, the Blytheville School District announced on their Facebook page that due to the rise in cases and a lack of substitutes, they will take AMI days on Wednesday, Jan. 12, and Thursday, Jan. 13.

In their post, the school district says the students will need to work on AMI days 3-4, and food service will provide meals at each campus from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

For more information on the protocol for meals, visit the Blytheville School District Facebook page.

