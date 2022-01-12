Energy Alert
Boil order reported in Cave City

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - A water main break Wednesday caused Cave City officials to request a boil order for the city’s water system.

According to a media release from the city, the main break caused a loss in water pressure.

City officials are asking people to boil water for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes until the order is lifted.

“All ice cubes should be discarded and only boiled water be used for making ice,” the release stated. “As an alternative, bottled water may be used.”

The boil order will be in effect until the problem has been fixed, an adequate disinfectant level is established in the water system, and a survey shows that the water is safe to drink, officials said.

Anyone with questions can call the city’s water department at 870-283-5563.

