Cave City School District to use AMI days due to excessive absences

(KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 7:47 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - Another Region 8 school district is resorting to using Alternative Methods of Instruction days.

On Tuesday, Jan. 11, the Cave City School District posted on their website that they will be closed for on-site learning on Thursday, Jan. 13, and Friday, Jan. 14 due to excessive employee and student absences.

The school district reported that on Tuesday, there were 28 employees absent with sickness and almost 20% of the student body were absent.

It was stressed by the Cave City School District that while some of the absences were COVID-related due to isolation or quarantine, most absences were related to stomach viruses, the flu, and seasonal colds. Regardless, they are hoping this will mitigate the spread of COVID-19 as the region continues to see more cases of the virus daily.

Schools will be open on Wednesday, Jan. 12, but if parents would like to keep their student home in an abundance of caution, the child’s absence will be excused.

Students will return next week on Tuesday, Jan. 18, as schools will be closed Monday, Jan. 17 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

