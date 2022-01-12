Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

FBI responds to incident in Jonesboro

The FBI and other agencies are at the scene of an incident Wednesday on Falls Street in...
The FBI and other agencies are at the scene of an incident Wednesday on Falls Street in Jonesboro.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The FBI is at the scene of an incident Wednesday afternoon in Jonesboro.

Details are scarce. However, the incident happened on Falls Street, according to FBI-Little Rock spokesman Connor Hagan.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Hagan said authorities are asking people to avoid the area around Falls Street and East Matthews Avenue if at all possible.

Region 8 News has a reporter on the scene and will have more details as they become available.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United States Steel Corporation announced Tuesday it will build a new $3 billion steel mill in...
$3 billion steel mill to bring hundreds of jobs to Northeast Arkansas
Father, mother, daughter found dead inside Glenwood home
One person died early Tuesday morning when fire swept through their home.
Morning house fire claims one life
Judge Melissa Richardson sentenced 37-year-old Justin Delaine Friend of Paragould to 90 days in...
Man gets jail time for sexually assaulting girl
NE Arkansas school districts reporting COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Ronnie Spector appears in the press room after performing at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame...
‘60s icon Ronnie Spector, who sang ‘Be My Baby,’ dies at 78
Army National Guard are assisting with community COVID-19 testing, which has increase rapidly...
National Guard deployed to hospitals across Arkansas as COVID-19 cases surge
Area schools announce mask policies, AMI days
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19