FBI responds to incident in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The FBI is at the scene of an incident Wednesday afternoon in Jonesboro.

Details are scarce. However, the incident happened on Falls Street, according to FBI-Little Rock spokesman Connor Hagan.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

FBI and police responding to an incident on the corner of Falls and East Matthews that happened before 5PM… @Region8News pic.twitter.com/98XChA5AjL — Karesse Clemons (@KaresseClemons) January 12, 2022

Hagan said authorities are asking people to avoid the area around Falls Street and East Matthews Avenue if at all possible.

Region 8 News has a reporter on the scene and will have more details as they become available.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.