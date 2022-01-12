FBI responds to incident in Jonesboro
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The FBI is at the scene of an incident Wednesday afternoon in Jonesboro.
Details are scarce. However, the incident happened on Falls Street, according to FBI-Little Rock spokesman Connor Hagan.
The incident happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Hagan said authorities are asking people to avoid the area around Falls Street and East Matthews Avenue if at all possible.
Region 8 News has a reporter on the scene and will have more details as they become available.
