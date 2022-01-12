Energy Alert
GOP bills in Florida would ban abortions after 15 weeks

A group of anti-abortion protesters pray together in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, Dec. 1,...
A group of anti-abortion protesters pray together in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, Dec. 1, 2021, in Washington.(Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 12:25 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Most abortions would be banned in Florida after 15 weeks of pregnancy under bills filed by Republicans on the first day of the state’s legislative session.

The measures filed Tuesday by Sen. Kelli Stargel and Rep. Erin Grall are similar to a Mississippi law currently under challenge before the U.S. Supreme Court.

The bills have no exceptions for rape and incest but they do say an abortion outside the proposed 15 week limit would be allowed if necessary to save the mother’s life, prevent a mother’s serious injury or if the fetus has a fatal abnormality.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and GOP legislative leaders said they support the bills. Democrats said they will fight fiercely to derail them.

Current Florida law allows abortions up to 24 weeks of pregnancy.

The new bills will be considered during the 60-day legislative session that began Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

