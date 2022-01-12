Jan. 12: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Compared to the beginning of January, the next few days will be relatively quiet. Mostly sunny skies and highs in the 50s will be the main story.

No rain is expected over the next couple of days, but an occasional round of high, cirrus clouds move through. Things change as we head into the weekend.

By Friday, temperatures are back to around normal in the middle 40s and precipitation chances return for Saturday. By Saturday morning, temperatures may be dropping into the 30s, and we could be near freezing by the afternoon. That times up with our next chance of precipitation. Snow and sleet may mix in with rain by Saturday afternoon.

There are still questions around how cold temperatures will be, how much moisture will be left, and what track the low will take. There are still a lot of moving parts to this forecast, so stay tuned as more data rolls in over the next few days.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast

News Headlines

You have the chance to help save a life today. The Be the Hero Blood Drive starts today at the St. Bernards Auditorium in Jonesboro. We will have a live report and tell you how you can donate.

As Northeast Arkansas continues to see more cases of Covid-19, another school district is resorting to Alternate Methods of Instruction days.

Arkansas Trauma Com travels further to transport trauma patients due to COVID cases.

$3 billion steel mill to bring hundreds of jobs to Northeast Arkansas.

Members of the United States Air Force in Little Rock and Louisiana landed aircraft on the Blytheville Air Force Base.

Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more

