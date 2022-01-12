Jonesboro pharmacy offers ‘zero-out-of-pocket’ rapid COVID testing

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - To help slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community, one pharmacy is now offering rapid antigen tests at no cost.

“We did not want cost to be a factor with this,” said Dr. Tony Bari, owner of Woodsprings Pharmacy and Home Medical, 1807 Woodsprings Road.

Bari says with the prevalence of the omicron variant and an increase in flu cases in the area, there has been a tremendous load put on hospitals and doctors. One way to alleviate that pressure, he said, is to get people tested as early as possible.

“If I prevent one person from getting it maybe then I prevent that person from giving it to someone else, who would give it to someone else. You see where I’m driving at here? We want to determine sooner,” Bari said.

To arrange an appointment for the pharmacy’s rapid testing clinic, go to their website and select “$0 Out of Pocket COVID Testing” at the top of the page, then click “Book an Appointment” to select the date and time that best suits you.

Once the test has been administered, patients will receive a phone call and an email with the results within an hour or two.

“I am in hopes that by doing this, we will increase the vaccination rate considerably by doing this,” Bari said. “Because I’m finding people that are positive and when we contact them, they are much more readily available to consider a vaccination at that time and that’s a big motivating factor for what we are trying to do.”

Bari says it all comes down to minimizing everything that’s happening in our community by getting people vaccinated and preventing the spread of the virus.

For more information on how to sign up for an appointment, click here.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.