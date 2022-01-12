Energy Alert
Jonesboro Public Schools reinstates mask mandate

((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Region 8, another school district is reinstating their mask mandate.

On Tuesday, Jan. 11, Jonesboro Public Schools announced on their Facebook page that the school board met and voted to reinstate a mask mandate starting Wednesday, Jan. 12.

JPS states that the mandate will be in effect until the positivity rate in the school district is less than .3% of the combined student/staff population.

As of Friday, Jan. 7, there are 54 active cases with students, and 77 active cases with staff.

The mask mandate will apply to all students, employees, and adults on a school campus.

To read more on the district’s mask mandate, click here.

For a list of school districts in Region 8 that are reinstating their mask mandates, click here.

