Marked Tree School District to take AMI days to reduce potential spread of COVID-19

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - With a lack of students in the class, the Marked Tree School District will be going a different approach for in-class instruction.

On Tuesday, Jan. 11, the school district announced on their Facebook page that they have seen a significant increase in students who are isolated and quarantined. Additionally, over 20% of the student body was absent on Tuesday.

In an effort to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19 and give anyone a chance to get tested, the Marked Tree School District will be taking AMI days on Thursday, Jan. 13, and Friday, Jan. 14.

Classes will be back in session on Tuesday, Jan. 18, as the school district will be closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 17.

