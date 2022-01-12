Energy Alert
Military aircraft stop at Blytheville AFB

By Monae Stevens
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 8:25 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Members of the United States Air Force in Little Rock and Louisiana landed aircraft on the Blytheville Air Force Base on the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 11.

The airmen used B52 and C130 bomber planes to practice exercises for people to see.

Arkansas Aeroplex President Barrett Harrison said the Air Force chose Blytheville because of the Christmas tree-shaped runway and taxiway.

“We have the runway and the taxiway and ramp space that they need to accommodate B-52s,” Harrison said.

Air Force Captain Joseph Okai said he felt honored to perform the exercises on a historic airbase.

“You can see the pride this community has in this base and what the history the base has to do with,” Captain Okai said. “I’m honored to be doing my small part.”

After landing, the airmen took a tour at the base, viewing the Blytheville Air Force Base Exhibition.

The aircraft will make its return to Blytheville the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 11.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

