Tuesday was headlined by the second night of 5A East hoops.

NEA HS Basketball Scoreboard (1/11/22)

Jonesboro 74, Paragould 43 (Boys)

Paragould 50, Jonesboro 43 (Girls)

Marion 69, Nettleton 40 (Boys)

Marion 47, Nettleton 45 (Girls)

Greene County Tech 65, Batesville 41 (Boys)

Greene County Tech 62, Batesville 45 (Girls)

West Memphis 50, Searcy 41 (Boys)

Brookland 51, Blytheville 27 (Girls)

Corning 51, Armorel 39 (Girls)

Rivercrest 67, Piggott 52 (Boys)

Vilonia 53, Mountain Home 36 (Boys)

Vilonia 35, Mountain Home 23 (Girls)

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.