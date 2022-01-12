Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Southside School District receives money for laptops and bus Wi-Fi

By Karesse Clemons
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A big boost is coming to one Region 8 school district.

Southside School District has received almost $500,000 to help students gain access to the internet, all coming from a national fund.

Some students who attend Southside schools have about an hour-long commute and sometimes don’t have internet connectivity when they get home.

The new devices will allow each student to have a computer, which will make the district one-to-one.

Superintendent Dion Stevens said that the new devices and connectivity upgrades will help bridge the homework gap.

“They get home to no connectivity and a lot of their assignments are through Google Classroom and that just lets them maybe get the research on the way home,” Stevens said.

Teachers like Tammy Gillmore will also see the benefits of these devices. They will help connect her students, so they will be able to do group work again.

“They can connect with each other online through Google Meets, Flipgrids, whatever tool that we’re using it will get them communicating with each other. That’s just a loss we’ve had,” Gillmore said.

Southside is set to have about 1,400 Chromebooks and about 180 iPad by the end of January.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews raced the clock Monday to rescue a person trapped inside a Randolph County...
Man trapped in grain bin rescued
.A woman died after the car she was riding in skidded across the road and overturned.
Woman killed in single-car crash
Father, mother, daughter found dead inside Glenwood home
Alexis Avila, 18, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and child abuse.
Newborn found 6 hours after being thrown in dumpster, police say
Arkansas State Police shut down Interstate 55 Monday morning after a semi-truck overturned,...
Overturned truck shuts down Interstate 55

Latest News

A plaque sits in front of the flag constructed in front of Batesville Community Center.
Batesville Boy Scout honors dad with flag
Oscar and Bonnie at Rivercrest, their first time seeing each other in almost 80 years.
A high school reunion 80 years in the making
The Pocahontas theater is reopening July 10.
Pocahontas playhouse announces 2022 slate
The ADH and ADE issued new COVID-19 guidance for schools.
Arkansas schools following new COVID-19 guidelines