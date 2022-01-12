Southside School District receives money for laptops and bus Wi-Fi

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A big boost is coming to one Region 8 school district.

Southside School District has received almost $500,000 to help students gain access to the internet, all coming from a national fund.

Some students who attend Southside schools have about an hour-long commute and sometimes don’t have internet connectivity when they get home.

The new devices will allow each student to have a computer, which will make the district one-to-one.

Superintendent Dion Stevens said that the new devices and connectivity upgrades will help bridge the homework gap.

“They get home to no connectivity and a lot of their assignments are through Google Classroom and that just lets them maybe get the research on the way home,” Stevens said.

Teachers like Tammy Gillmore will also see the benefits of these devices. They will help connect her students, so they will be able to do group work again.

“They can connect with each other online through Google Meets, Flipgrids, whatever tool that we’re using it will get them communicating with each other. That’s just a loss we’ve had,” Gillmore said.

Southside is set to have about 1,400 Chromebooks and about 180 iPad by the end of January.

