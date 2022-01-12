Wintry weather possible this weekend

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - While it’s still too early for an exact forecast or to change your weekend plans, the Region 8 News StormTEAM warns another round of winter weather could move into Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri this weekend.

“Rain will change to snow throughout the day on Saturday,” said Meteorologist Zach Holder. “Cold air may be lacking at first, keeping some seeing rain until later in the afternoon.”

As the colder air moves in, the rain will start to switch over to sleet and snow.

“Higher elevations in the Ozarks and counties in Southern Missouri switch over first, and have the best chance for higher accumulations,” Holder said Wednesday.

He warned that road conditions could begin to deteriorate Saturday evening and stay slick through Sunday morning.

Holder, Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan, and Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry are keeping a close eye on the forecast.

There is a growing concern that wintry weather may impact our weekend. There are still many uncertainties, but if you have Saturday night plans, watch for updated forecasts. pic.twitter.com/HksC8vGpUc — ʀʏᴀɴ ᴠᴀᴜɢʜᴀɴ (@ryanvaughan) January 12, 2022

One of the best ways to be aware of the weather is to follow the Region 8 StormTEAM:

Watch the latest forecasts on KAIT-TV at 4:30-7 a.m., Midday at 11 a.m., News at 5, 6, and 10 p.m. on KAIT-ABC & KAIT-NBC. Newscasts are available over the air, on cable & satellite where available, on kait8.com , on the Region 8 News mobile app for smartphones and tablets (to install or update the news app search KAIT in your mobile marketplace).

OTT watch Region 8 News from any device by downloading the Region 8 News app, the Region 8 Weather app, the Region 8 News Roku channel, or on the Region 8 News on Amazon Firestick.

Follow the Region 8 StormTEAM on social media:

FACEBOOK:

TWITTER:

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.