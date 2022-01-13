A-STATE IN THE NFL: Several Red Wolves sign reserve/future contracts for 2022

Energy Alert
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - More Red Wolves are getting more opportunities in the NFL. Comb the latest transaction wire and you’ll see scarlet and black.

The Chargers signed Forrest Merrill to a reserve/future contract. Merrill will be on the Los Angeles roster to start training camp. The Missouri native appeared in 5 games in the 2021 season, recording 4 tackles.

Seattle signed Aaron Donkor to a future contract. The Germany native played in 3 preseason games, Donkor had 3 tackles.

Omar Bayless gets another NFL opportunity. He signed a reserve/future contract with the Chiefs. The 2019 AP All-American was on the Carolina practice squad, he played for the Panthers in the preseason.

Cody Grace shined in Canada, he’s getting NFL looks. The Australia native worked out with the Vikings and the Giants. Grace averaged 45 yards a punt this season. The Calgary Stampeder was a CFL All-Star.

Money Hunter worked out with the Patriots on Tuesday. He has 6 interceptions in 3 seasons north of the border. Hunter has suited up for Edmonton and Montreal.

