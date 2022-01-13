Energy Alert
AAA reveals host sites for 2022 state and regional tournaments

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Activities Association held their Site Selection Meeting on Thursday.

They announced the schools that will host state and regional tournaments in spring and fall sports. No NEA schools are hosting state basketball tournaments this year. Highland will host the 4A East regional, Rose Bud the 3A 2. White County Central is hosting the 2A Central regional, Hillcrest the 1A 2.

Brookland will host the 2022 4A State Volleyball Tournament. They will also host 4A East regionals in baseball and softball. Walnut Ridge and Marked Tree will host regionals on the diamond.

Harding Academy will host the 2022 3A State Volleyball Tournament.

2022 State Basketball Tournament (March 1st - 5th)

Class 6A - LR Southwest

Class 5A - Sheridan

Class 4A - Magnolia

Class 3A - Valley Springs (games played at North Arkansas College)

Class 2A - Junction City

Class 1A - Wonderview (games played in Morrilton)

2022 Regional Basketball Tournaments (February 23rd - 26th)

Class 4A

East - Highland

North - Farmington

South - Nashville

Class 3A

Region 2 - Rose Bud

Region 1 - Booneville

Region 3 - Lamar

Region 4 - Dumas

Class 2A

Central - White County Central

North - Carlisle

West - Eureka Springs

South - Dierks

Class 1A

Region 2 - Hillcrest

Region 1 - County Line

Region 3 - Guy-Perkins

Region 4 - Mineral Springs

2022 State Baseball Tournament (May 12th - 14th)

Class 6A - Springdale

Class 5A - Hot Springs Lakeside

Class 4A - Nashville

Class 3A - Valley Springs

Class 2A - South Side Bee Branch

Class 1A - Ouachita

2022 Regional Baseball Tournament (May 5th - 7th)

Class 4A

East - Brookland

North - Morrilton

South - Malvern

Class 3A

Region 2 - Walnut Ridge

Region 1 - Greenland

Region 3 - Dover

Region 4 - Ashdown

Class 2A

West - Mansfield

Central - South Side Bee Branch

North - Carlisle

South - Parkers Chapel

Class 1A

Region 2 - Marked Tree

Region 1 - Omaha

Region 3 - Nemo Vista

Region 4 - Taylor

2022 State Softball Tournament (May 12th - 14th)

Class 6A - Fayetteville

Class 5A - Hot Springs Lakeside

Class 4A - Nashville

Class 3A - Valley Springs

Class 2A - South Side Bee Branch

Class 1A - Ouachita

2022 Regional Softball Tournament (May 5th - 7th)

Class 4A

East - Brookland

North - Morrilton

South - Malvern

Class 3A

Region 2 - Walnut Ridge

Region 1 - Greenland

Region 3 - Dover

Region 4 - Ashdown

Class 2A

West - Mansfield

Central - South Side Bee Branch

North - Carlisle

South - Parkers Chapel

Class 1A

Region 2 - Marked Tree

Region 1 - Omaha

Region 3 - Nemo Vista

Region 4 - Taylor

2022 State Soccer Tournament (May 12th - 14th)

Class 6A - No bid

Class 5A - El Dorado

Class 4A - Pulaski Robinson

Class 3A - Bergman

2022 State Track & Field Championship (May 2nd - 7th)

Class 6A - LR Central

Class 5A - Van Buren

Class 4A - No bid

Class 3A - No bid

Class 2A - Quitman

Class 1A - No bid

2022 Meet of Champs (May 11th)

Russellville

2022 State Decathlon/Heptathlon (May 18th - 19th)

Fayetteville

2022 State Cross Country Championship

Lake Hamilton

2022 State Volleyball Tournament

Class 4A - Brookland

Class 3A - Harding Academy

Class 6A - Rogers

Class 5A - Greenbrier

Class 2A - Mansfield

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

