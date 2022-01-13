AAA reveals host sites for 2022 state and regional tournaments
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Activities Association held their Site Selection Meeting on Thursday.
They announced the schools that will host state and regional tournaments in spring and fall sports. No NEA schools are hosting state basketball tournaments this year. Highland will host the 4A East regional, Rose Bud the 3A 2. White County Central is hosting the 2A Central regional, Hillcrest the 1A 2.
Brookland will host the 2022 4A State Volleyball Tournament. They will also host 4A East regionals in baseball and softball. Walnut Ridge and Marked Tree will host regionals on the diamond.
Harding Academy will host the 2022 3A State Volleyball Tournament.
2022 State Basketball Tournament (March 1st - 5th)
Class 6A - LR Southwest
Class 5A - Sheridan
Class 4A - Magnolia
Class 3A - Valley Springs (games played at North Arkansas College)
Class 2A - Junction City
Class 1A - Wonderview (games played in Morrilton)
2022 Regional Basketball Tournaments (February 23rd - 26th)
Class 4A
East - Highland
North - Farmington
South - Nashville
Class 3A
Region 2 - Rose Bud
Region 1 - Booneville
Region 3 - Lamar
Region 4 - Dumas
Class 2A
Central - White County Central
North - Carlisle
West - Eureka Springs
South - Dierks
Class 1A
Region 2 - Hillcrest
Region 1 - County Line
Region 3 - Guy-Perkins
Region 4 - Mineral Springs
2022 State Baseball Tournament (May 12th - 14th)
Class 6A - Springdale
Class 5A - Hot Springs Lakeside
Class 4A - Nashville
Class 3A - Valley Springs
Class 2A - South Side Bee Branch
Class 1A - Ouachita
2022 Regional Baseball Tournament (May 5th - 7th)
Class 4A
East - Brookland
North - Morrilton
South - Malvern
Class 3A
Region 2 - Walnut Ridge
Region 1 - Greenland
Region 3 - Dover
Region 4 - Ashdown
Class 2A
West - Mansfield
Central - South Side Bee Branch
North - Carlisle
South - Parkers Chapel
Class 1A
Region 2 - Marked Tree
Region 1 - Omaha
Region 3 - Nemo Vista
Region 4 - Taylor
2022 State Softball Tournament (May 12th - 14th)
Class 6A - Fayetteville
Class 5A - Hot Springs Lakeside
Class 4A - Nashville
Class 3A - Valley Springs
Class 2A - South Side Bee Branch
Class 1A - Ouachita
2022 Regional Softball Tournament (May 5th - 7th)
Class 4A
East - Brookland
North - Morrilton
South - Malvern
Class 3A
Region 2 - Walnut Ridge
Region 1 - Greenland
Region 3 - Dover
Region 4 - Ashdown
Class 2A
West - Mansfield
Central - South Side Bee Branch
North - Carlisle
South - Parkers Chapel
Class 1A
Region 2 - Marked Tree
Region 1 - Omaha
Region 3 - Nemo Vista
Region 4 - Taylor
2022 State Soccer Tournament (May 12th - 14th)
Class 6A - No bid
Class 5A - El Dorado
Class 4A - Pulaski Robinson
Class 3A - Bergman
2022 State Track & Field Championship (May 2nd - 7th)
Class 6A - LR Central
Class 5A - Van Buren
Class 4A - No bid
Class 3A - No bid
Class 2A - Quitman
Class 1A - No bid
2022 Meet of Champs (May 11th)
Russellville
2022 State Decathlon/Heptathlon (May 18th - 19th)
Fayetteville
2022 State Cross Country Championship
Lake Hamilton
2022 State Volleyball Tournament
Class 4A - Brookland
Class 3A - Harding Academy
Class 6A - Rogers
Class 5A - Greenbrier
Class 2A - Mansfield
