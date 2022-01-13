Energy Alert
Arkansas governor: New mill to help state lure auto industry

U.S. Steel announced Tuesday that it hopes to break ground on the Osceola site for the plant...
U.S. Steel announced Tuesday that it hopes to break ground on the Osceola site for the plant early this year. The $3 billion project near the current steel mill in Osceola is expected to employ at least 900 people with an average starting salary of $100,000 a year.(KAIT-TV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 8:17 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas’ governor says a planned $3 billion steel mill in northeast Arkansas could help the state’s prospects for luring the auto industry to the state.

Hutchinson and state Commerce Secretary Mike Preston on Wednesday hailed the new U.S. Steel mill planned for Osceola as the largest economic development project in state history.

U.S. Steel announced Tuesday that it hopes to break ground on the Osceola site for the plant early this year.

The plant would employ at least 900 workers, and Hutchinson said the average wage for jobs at the new mill would be $100,000.

Secretary Preston told content partner KARK that the state’s economy and budget helped to seal the deal for the $3 billion project.

“The fact that we’ve lowered taxes, consistently done so, have had a balanced budget, we’ve been able to utilize our surplus to put into restrictive reserve funds,” Preston said. “These are all things that a business who is getting ready to invest $3 billion will consider.”

Mississippi County Economic Development official Clif Chitwood said the announcement Tuesday was a late Christmas present for the county and its people.

“Remember what Christmas was like when you were 12? And that’s what today is like in Mississippi County,” Chitwood said.

Content partner KARK contributed to this report.

