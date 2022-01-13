Arkansas sets new COVID-19 record

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas reported nearly 13,000 COVID-19 cases Thursday, setting a new record.

The Department of Health also reported nearly 80,000 active cases.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said on social media that Arkansas had 653,789 total cases as of 4:40 p.m. Thursday.

Today we saw a record in testing and a record number of new cases. At-home tests are being distributed around the state as they are received, and they’re in high demand. We are expecting additional supplies based upon the state’s purchase of at-home tests. https://t.co/SEsFZVOFws pic.twitter.com/ZoWj4LEys7 — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) January 13, 2022

The state also reported over 8,200 new active cases. The death toll rose by 18 to 9,390.

As of Thursday, 1,251 people are hospitalized due to COVID, up 66 since Wednesday; three more people are on ventilators, bringing the total to 170.

