Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas sets new COVID-19 record

Omicron variant
Omicron variant(NIAID)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas reported nearly 13,000 COVID-19 cases Thursday, setting a new record.

The Department of Health also reported nearly 80,000 active cases.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said on social media that Arkansas had 653,789 total cases as of 4:40 p.m. Thursday.

The state also reported over 8,200 new active cases. The death toll rose by 18 to 9,390.

As of Thursday, 1,251 people are hospitalized due to COVID, up 66 since Wednesday; three more people are on ventilators, bringing the total to 170.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI and other agencies are at the scene of an incident Wednesday on Falls Street in...
Investigation continues after FBI agent-involved shooting in Jonesboro
Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
GRAPHIC: Headless torso in freezer, bloody power saw found in bus at New Orleans man’s home, court documents say
The latest data from ACHI shows there is more than 50 new infections daily per 10,000 people...
Health group urges immediate action after data shows Omicron spreading through Arkansas schools
As much as 4 inches of snow is expected with higher elevations receiving as much 6 inches or...
Winter Storm Watch issued for Region 8 counties
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

Latest News

NE Arkansas school districts reporting COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement released its weekly COVID map for school districts...
ACHI releases school district-level COVID-19 numbers
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 8,356 new cases, 17 deaths reported Thurs.