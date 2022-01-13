Arkansas State women’s basketball hosts Appalachian State Thursday night

Arkansas State continues a three-game home stand Thursday, hosting Appalachian State at 7 p.m. Originally scheduled for 5 p.m. as part of a women’s-men’s basketball doubleheader, the tip time was moved back to 7 p.m. after the men’s game versus Little Rock was canceled. The game will be broadcasted live on ESPN+ and can be heard on the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network flagship station KNEA 95.3/96.9 The Ticket/970 AM. The 2021-22 campaign marks the 31st season in the Sun Belt Conference for Arkansas State.

The 2021-22 campaign marks the program’s 48th season, with the Red Wolves amassing a 766-593 alltime record (.564) dating back to the inaugural 1974-75 season. A-State is the active winningest program among current Sun Belt Conference members.

ABOUT THE MOUNTAINEERS

Appalachian State enters Thursday having not played a Sun Belt Conference game, and being off since Dec. 21. During that stretch in which the Mountaineers had four games canceled, the world lost acting legends Betty White, Bob Saget and Sydney Poitier. Most of the general public learned yet another letter of the Greek alphabet, omicron. Michaela Porter, a preseason All-Conference selection, leads the Mountaineers in scoring (14.3) and tops the Sun Belt Conference in steals per game (2.46). Her 14.3 points per game ranks tied for fourth in the conference, while her 6.1 boards per game is top 10 in the league. Basically, we advise you not allow her to score and keep a close eye on her when on offense.

App State’s mascot’s name is “Yosef,” who was presented as a member of the 1941-42 freshman class and was tabbed as a perennial freshman in the first mention of him as a mascot in 1948. The one-and-done rule has been controversial ever since. Yosef also goes to mascot instructional camp every summer, and rest assured, his beard is the best of the bunch and rivals that of ZZ Top and Duck Dynasty. When the school first held auditions for the mascot, skills needed included: hog and chicken calling.

The team can often be fondly called “The Appers,” is in reference to “Appalachian State” (which, spoiler...Appalachian is indeed NOT an actual state), and not its tendency to develop apps for mobile phones in technology classes.

LAST TIME OUT

Arkansas State took care of business at home on Saturday, ousting ULM 98-70 behind Keya Patton’s 30-point performance, all of which were scored in the first half. The junior netted 10 of 14 from the field and 7 of 10 from long range, scoring 20 points in the second quarter alone on a perfect 7 of 7 from the floor in the period.

The Red Wolves were lethal from long range, hitting a school and arena-record 16 treys. The 98 points were the most against a conference foe since Dec. 30, 2015 (101 vs Troy). Trinitee Jackson registered her fifth double double of the year, securing 16 points and 10 boards, while Mailyn Wilkerson tallied 12 points on four 3-pointers.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.