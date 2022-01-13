Energy Alert
Audit: Arkansas prison surplus ammunition sold by employee

Lawmakers this week received an audit that reported 28,352 rounds worth nearly $8,800 that was to be disposed of in 2017 could not be found. (Source: KAIT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Auditors say surplus ammunition for Arkansas’ state prison systems was taken and sold by a Department of Corrections employee.

Auditor Don Morgan told a legislative committee Wednesday that 28,352 rounds worth nearly $8,800 that was to be disposed of in 2017 could not be found.

Corrections Secretary Solomon Graves said the employee who took the ammunition no longer works for the department.

Graves said the case was referred to Jefferson County prosecutors, who later told him they didn’t find sufficient evidence to file criminal charges.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that committee members questioned why they were just now learning of the missing ammunition.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

