Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

City of Sikeston to vote on proposed firework ordinance

Sikeston City Council leaders want the public to decide on fireworks.
Sikeston City Council leaders want the public to decide on fireworks.(KFVS)
By Brooke Buckner
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Sikeston residents will vote soon on whether they want fireworks to be allowed within city limits.

“They’re fun, we know kids enjoy them, we know families enjoy them, but we also know there’s danger to them,” Brian Self said.

Sikeston City Council member Brian Self said he doesn’t remember a time when Sikeston allowed fireworks, so he’s curious to see how many folks will vote for it.

“We continue to debate and have discussions. There’s pros and cons to it and it always seems like we get at this in pass, there’s some of us that think it will be fine, there’s some that have concerns,” Self said.

“We have two groups of people and that’s our citizens so we’re going to push it back to them and let them decide.”

A couple of residents have mixed feelings about the proposed ordinance.

“They might as well make it legal on July Fourth and New Year’s Eve and then just increase enforcement when it’s not those dates,” Darrin Johnson said.

“I’m old. I like to go to sleep early. I’m not necessarily staying up late to see the next day in,” Kent McDonnold said.

“I don’t think it’s safe as far as the big fireworks and stuff.”

Self said the commercial grade fireworks won’t be allowed, such as sky lanterns or fire balloons.

He hopes to see a big voter turnout April 5.

“I think the only concern I would have is that not everybody gets out to vote,” Self said.

“A lot of times in local elections and voting for 20,000 people or whatever we have in this town, 16 to 18, we get 15 hundred votes.”

“We need to have this vote to find out what our citizens think and what they want to do and it’s our job as a council to honor their wishes.”

You can read the entire ordinance online here.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI and other agencies are at the scene of an incident Wednesday on Falls Street in...
FBI responds to agent-involved shooting in Jonesboro
United States Steel Corporation announced Tuesday it will build a new $3 billion steel mill in...
$3 billion steel mill to bring hundreds of jobs to Northeast Arkansas
Father, mother, daughter found dead inside Glenwood home
One person died early Tuesday morning when fire swept through their home.
Morning house fire claims one life
The latest data from ACHI shows there is more than 50 new infections daily per 10,000 people...
Health group urges immediate action after data shows Omicron spreading through Arkansas schools

Latest News

The FBI and other agencies are at the scene of an incident Wednesday on Falls Street in...
One dead after agent-involved shooting in Jonesboro
Mental Health Medication prescriptions in Arkansas saw the third highest raise nationwide in...
End-of-year data raises mental health concerns
U.S. Steel announced Tuesday that it hopes to break ground on the Osceola site for the plant...
Arkansas governor: New mill to help state lure auto industry
CCJPL distributing tests to people in the community
COVID-19 testing kits in high demand
There is high demand in Region 8 for at-home COVID-19 tests, due to a spike in cases.
COVID-19 testing kits in high demand