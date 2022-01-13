Energy Alert
City of West Memphis mourns the loss of first elected African-American mayor

City of West Memphis mourns the loss of first elected African-American mayor
City of West Memphis mourns the loss of first elected African-American mayor(Source: City of West Memphis)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - The city of West Memphis is mourning the loss of its first elected African-American mayor.

Leo Chitman served as mayor from 1982 until 1986.

During his time in office, Chitman worked to heal racial divides and move the city of West Memphis forward.

Current Mayor Marco McClendon said, “Because of his trailblazing journey, I was able to go farther than I ever could have dreamed or envisioned.”

Funeral arrangements have not been released

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

