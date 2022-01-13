Energy Alert
COVID-19 testing kits in high demand

By Monae Stevens
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library received 540 COVID-19 testing kits to distribute to the community.

Within several hours, all the testing kits were placed on reserve after dozens of people called and requested.

“You know with everything going around – just in case,” one Jonesboro woman stated for her reason why she wanted to pick up a couple of tests.

The woman mentioned Omicron has overwhelmed a lot of COVID-19 testing sites, making it difficult to get tested when needed.

“We noticed a lot of the urgent cares and different testing centers are full—not able to get results back in time,” she said.

A man picked up some testing kits for his household.

“My wife and my mother-in-law are both teachers and they wanted them on hand,” he said. “It’s pretty widespread at schools now, and they’re more comfortable with having the tests at home.”

Many people have questioned the reliability of the at-home testing kits.

Arkansas Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jennifer Dillaha said the test kits are highly reliable for people who are showing symptoms, adding it reduces exposure to others.

“If someone has symptoms and they are positive, then that person knows they need to stay home and isolate,” Dr. Dillaha said.

Dr. Dillaha mentioned it is possible for someone to falsely test negative on a rapid test.

“They will need to verify that in some way either with a second test in 24-48 hours or with a PCR test,” she said.

